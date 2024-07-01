Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 15.5% in June

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DOGZ opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Dogness has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

