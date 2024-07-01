Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $510.96. 10,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $328.03 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

