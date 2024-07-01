Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

