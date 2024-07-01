Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $267.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

