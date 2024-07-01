Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.00 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

