Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

