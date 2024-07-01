Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 2.8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.43 and last traded at $202.77. 34,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 791,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97.

Duolingo last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company's revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

