Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.