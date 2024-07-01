ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.13. ECARX shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 35,559 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

