Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 1,454,984,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 196,732,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £560,700.00, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41.
About Echo Energy
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
