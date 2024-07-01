Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,064. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

