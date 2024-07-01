EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Up 50.1% in June

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the May 31st total of 544,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $365.08 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $178.52 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,565,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

