Enerflex Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

EFXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd.

Enerflex stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $669.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

