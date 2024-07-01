ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 31.57% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.