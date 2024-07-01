Enphase Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

