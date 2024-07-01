Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD opened at C$76.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$64.82 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.