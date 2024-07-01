ERC20 Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $138.94 million and approximately $7.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Get ERC20 alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.44 or 1.00011473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00076501 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.13075089 USD and is up 95.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.