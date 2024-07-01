Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.65 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $70.65 million and approximately $675,755.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00614683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00118253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00268826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,141,002 coins and its circulating supply is 76,140,813 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

