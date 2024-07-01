ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $105.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
