ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $105.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

