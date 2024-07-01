Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $22.14 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,545,458,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,545,721,600.392725. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07755943 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $16,398,717.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

