Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $23.58 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $92.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC on exchanges.

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,742,582 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.