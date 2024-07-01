EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 29643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

EVE Trading Down 18.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $891.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

