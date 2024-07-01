F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Update

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XFIX opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

