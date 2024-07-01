F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

F.N.B. Stock Up 3.2 %

FNB stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

