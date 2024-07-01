Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

FENI stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

