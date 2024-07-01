Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.93 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.