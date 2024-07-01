Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

