Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Linde by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,174,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $438.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.71 and its 200 day moving average is $434.09. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

