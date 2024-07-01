Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 999 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,581,000 after purchasing an additional 844,298 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $213.34 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

