Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.