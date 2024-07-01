Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $12.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $344.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $352.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

