Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $374.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

