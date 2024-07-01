Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $318,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEF stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

