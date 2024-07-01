Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,016,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,106,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 45.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $303.41 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.05.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

