Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $35.47 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

