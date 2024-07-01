Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $119.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.