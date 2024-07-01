Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $197.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $200.47.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.