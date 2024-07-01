Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

