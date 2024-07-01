Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,461,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $60.29.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

