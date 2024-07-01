Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFAV opened at $69.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

