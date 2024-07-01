Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

