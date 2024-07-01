Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $839,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $640.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.