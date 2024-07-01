Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNSR opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

