Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNSR opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.