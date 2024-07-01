Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $113.45.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

