Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,876,000 after acquiring an additional 372,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

