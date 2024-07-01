Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $240.38. 275,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

