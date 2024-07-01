Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 127,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

