Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 962,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

