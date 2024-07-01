Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $181.23. 325,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,067. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

