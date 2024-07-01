Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 6,655 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.49. 1,810,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,063. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

